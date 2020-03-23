Global  

Coronavirus Tourism Toll

Coronavirus Tourism Toll

Coronavirus Tourism Toll

Millions of people who rely on travel and tourism have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Worldwide cities have been in lockdown and governments are instructing people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gloria Guvera, chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council told Cheddar Monday that they are concerned because this not only a global emergency but now has turned into an economic global emergency.

