Chico siblings create own 'kidz news' channel

Sister and brother in chico are getting creative while out of school... as part of stay at home orders.

Carys and wyatt acker have created their own "kidz news" channel: "music opener... 10 things to do under quarantine, if you don't know what that means i don't either"... carys is ten and her mom says she loves to perform, while wyatt... who's 13... is an aspiring film maker.

Together they produce segments like this... that include ten things to do while under quarantine.

Everything from baking, art and playing with pets .... to hosting fashion shows and building forts.

You and your kids can catch the show for yourself... it's called 'chico kidz news'...that's with a 'z' on youtube... we have a link on our website.