Bear Pilfers Package from Porch now < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:31s - Published Bear Pilfers Package from Porch Occurred on March 19, 2020 / Crestline, California, USA Info from Licensor: The delivery guy dropped the package off at our doorstep with a 40lb bag of dog food and then 20 minutes later our local teenage bear stole the box from our front porch proceeded to open the box and eat half the bag of dog food. 0

