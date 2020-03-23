Lionel Richie considering charity song now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published Lionel Richie considering charity song Lionel Richie is considering a new version of 'We Are the World' to raise money to fight coronavirus because it has such a powerful message. 0

