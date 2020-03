Latest News About The Coronavirus PROCESSAND, ANNOUNCING, STAY ATHOME ORDER FOR BUCKS, CHESTER,DELAWARE, DELAWARE,PHILADELPHIA, AND MONTGOMERYCOUNTIES, AND THE TAKES EFFECTAT 8:00 P.M.DELAWARE STAY AT HOMEORDERINGS INTO EFFECT AT8:00 A.M.IN PENNSYLVANIA STATEPOLICE HAVE BEGUN ENFORCINGGOVERNOR WOLF'S ORDER THATNONESSENTIAL BUSINESSES MUSTCLOSE, AND THOSE THAT STAYOPENED COULD FACE PENALTY.ON CAPITOL HILL BACK AND FORTHE CONTINUES IN THE U.S.SENATE OVER A NEARLY2 TRILLION-DOLLAR STIMULUSPACKAGE TO PROP UP THEECONOMY.2020 SUMMER OLYMPICS IN TOKYOCOULD BE 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS.BOTH AUSTRALIA AND CANADA SAIDTHEY WON'T SEND ATHLETES TOCOMPETE, UNLESS GAMES AREPOSTPONED UNTIL NEXT YEAR.OVERSEES IN ITALY OUTBREAKCONTINUES TO GROW.