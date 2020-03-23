Global  

Delaware Gov. John Carney Issues Stay-At-Home Order

Delaware Gov. John Carney Issues Stay-At-Home Order
The order will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Delaware Gov. John Carney Issues Stay-At-Home Order

RESTRICTIONS LIKE LOADINGZONES ARE BEING ENFORCED ANDVIOLATORS WILL BE TOWED.DELAWARE GOVERNOR JOHNCARNEY'S ISSUING A STAY ATHOME ORDER SIMILAR THE 21 NEWJERSEY AND CITY OFPHILADELPHIA, THAT ORDER TAKESEFFECT TOMORROW MORNING AT8:00 A.M.DELAWARE CURRENTLY REPORTS A




