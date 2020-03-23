Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All Non-Essential Businesses In Maryland To Close At 5 P.M. Monday

All Non-Essential Businesses In Maryland To Close At 5 P.M. Monday

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
All Non-Essential Businesses In Maryland To Close At 5 P.M. Monday

All Non-Essential Businesses In Maryland To Close At 5 P.M. Monday

Gov.

Larry Hogan orders all non-essential businesses to close as of 5 p.m.

Monday, but didn't go as far as issuing a "stay-at-home" order or "lockdown" to combat the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ron_wb

WBRon RT @sportswcoleman: Breaking: Governor @GovLarryHogan says #Maryland will impose CLOSE non essential businesses at 5pm today. #StayAtHome 5 minutes ago

HoffmanGroupLLC

The Hoffman Group Governor Larry Hogan issued an order instructing all non-essential businesses in Maryland to close at 5:00 pm today… https://t.co/bHzvEq6J4V 7 minutes ago

BenJeffrey18

Ben Jeffrey Hogan orders all non-essential Maryland businesses to close by 5 p.m. Monday https://t.co/yLO5XLoihF 8 minutes ago

TurciosLisa

Lisa Turcios RT @WTOP: Maryland has ordered that all nonessential businesses close at 5 p.m. tonight. So, what is considered essential and nonessential?… 12 minutes ago

sjxclusivee

don dada RT @adamlongoTV: 🚨🚨 NEW MEASURES IN MARYLAND Maryland Governor @GovLarryHogan: Not a lock down Not a stay at home order Stay home unless E… 13 minutes ago

D8Monique

MoniqueAndersonWalkerD8 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Orders All Non-Essential Businesses To Close Monday, March 23, 2020 - 5:00 pm Essential g… https://t.co/8nzj5dvYqz 13 minutes ago

kevinhollenbach

Kevin Hollenbach @The_Zach_Case Me too.... issue is when Maryland job sites are essential businesses and are holding to contractual… https://t.co/H16a5MBAIX 16 minutes ago

CannabizMD

CannabizMD Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order today that all non-essential businesses are to close as of 5 pm today… https://t.co/FwIOpCCAw2 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.