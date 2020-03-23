Reports: Patriots To Release Kicker Stephen Gostkowski now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published Reports: Patriots To Release Kicker Stephen Gostkowski According to reports... The Patriots are releasing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski. He was drafted by the team in 2006. But a hip injury ended his season last year... Right after signing a two-year contract in the offseason. Katie Johnston reports. 0

