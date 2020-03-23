McDonald's UK closing down creates traffic chaos as Londoners rush for final fries 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published McDonald's UK closing down creates traffic chaos as Londoners rush for final fries The chaotic cravings are seen in Hanworth, West London on Monday (March 23) as hundreds line up for their final fries before McDonald's in the UK shut down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this