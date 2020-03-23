Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Funny video shows difference between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine

Funny video shows difference between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Funny video shows difference between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine

Funny video shows difference between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine

The funny moment is seen as a man in Montreal, Canada demonstrates the differences between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine on last Thursday (March 19).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Funny video shows difference between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine

The funny moment is seen as a man in Montreal, Canada demonstrates the differences between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine on last Thursday (March 19).

"Arnold Schwarzenegger put out a short video telling everyone to stay home, passing off the Quarantine like it’s all stogies and Jacuzzis.

This is my real-life response as to what quarantine is like with three kids and two dogs!," said the filmer, David.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.