Funny video shows difference between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine

The funny moment is seen as a man in Montreal, Canada demonstrates the differences between celebrity quarantine versus real-life quarantine on last Thursday (March 19).

"Arnold Schwarzenegger put out a short video telling everyone to stay home, passing off the Quarantine like it’s all stogies and Jacuzzis.

This is my real-life response as to what quarantine is like with three kids and two dogs!," said the filmer, David.