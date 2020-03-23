Presidential Candidate Joe Biden For More Urgent, Better Coordinated Response To Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published Biden said President Trump and the White House are failing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thom Perusse @darmagirl24 @aturtlenamedbo1 @sahilkapur Where is Bernie? He's converting his entire presidential campaign into a… https://t.co/sUJt1vAEZD 18 minutes ago Jon RT @mccaffreyr3: More than 80 national security professionals break with tradition and endorse a presidential candidate — Biden - The Washi… 36 minutes ago Brad Johnson RT @LeonardPittsJr1: This is a pretty big deal. https://t.co/MZ71qKFgFR 45 minutes ago sportsbian @Seashore624 @Alyssa_Milano More presidential than trump is a very low bar. Hillary was more presidential than trum… https://t.co/HFqaYPoGm0 46 minutes ago Yo Adrian! RT @kylegriffin1: More than 80 career national security professionals have broken tradition and signed an open letter of support for Joe Bi… 1 hour ago