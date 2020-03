Montgomery County Officials Update Coronavirus Cases now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:03s - Published There are now 136 cases in the county. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Montgomery County Officials Update Coronavirus Cases SHOULD ANSWER FOR HIS OWNFAILED RECORD ON PUBLICHEALTH.IN THE COUNTY HARDEST HITBY COVID-19 CASES MONTGOMERYCOUNTY OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE26 NEW CASES IN COVID-19BRINGING TOTAL NUMBER TO 136.OFFICIALS FULLY SUPPORT THEGOVERNOR'S NEW STAY AT HOMEORDER.I SUPPORT THIS ORDER ANDENCOURAGE THE GOVERNOR TOISSUE THIS ORDER.I BELIEVE THAT STAYING HOME,ACCEPT FOR ESSENTIAL WORK ORESSENTIAL TRIPS IS THE MOSTIMPORTANT THING THAT WE CAN DOAS A COUNTY TO SLOW THE SPREADOF COVID-19 AND PROTECT THOSEMOST VULNERABLE TO COVID-19,THE ELDERLY, THOSE WITHSERIOUS UNDERLYING MEDICALCONDITIONS INN AND THOSE THATARE IMMUNO COMPROMISED.STAYING AT HOME PROTECTS OURFIRST RESPONDERS, OURHOSPITALS, AND HEALTH CAREWORKERS, AND OTHER CRITICALWORK FORCE FROM BEINGOVERWHELMED BY COVID-19.OFFICIALS SAY ORDER ALLOWSPOLICE TO ISSUE FINES OROBSTRUCTION OF THE JUSTICE





