Asian American Community, Hollywood Call Out Racist Attacks, Discrimination Over Coronavirus Spread

Asian American Community, Hollywood Call Out Racist Attacks, Discrimination Over Coronavirus Spread

Asian American Community, Hollywood Call Out Racist Attacks, Discrimination Over Coronavirus Spread

As cases of COVID-19 grow at a rapid pace in the Bay Area and across the country, so has coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian Americans, but community leaders and even Hollywood are calling out to stop the hate.

Betty Yu reports.

(3/23/20)

