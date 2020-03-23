Asian American Community, Hollywood Call Out Racist Attacks, Discrimination Over Coronavirus Spread 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:07s - Published Asian American Community, Hollywood Call Out Racist Attacks, Discrimination Over Coronavirus Spread As cases of COVID-19 grow at a rapid pace in the Bay Area and across the country, so has coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian Americans, but community leaders and even Hollywood are calling out to stop the hate. Betty Yu reports. (3/23/20) 0

