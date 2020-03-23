Illinois National Guard Shoots Down False Rumors Of Armed Enforcement Of Governor's 'Stay At Home' Order now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:00s - Published Illinois National Guard Shoots Down False Rumors Of Armed Enforcement Of Governor's 'Stay At Home' Order Less than two days into the governor's mandate for Illinois residents to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois National Guard refuted rumors that armed soldiers are being deployed to enforce the order. 0

