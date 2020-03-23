New York Stock Exchange Prepares for All-Electronic Trading The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused yet another institution to halt regular operation.

As of March 23, the stock exchange has moved completely online, with no traders on the NYSE floor.

Exchange executives initially resisted calls to close the markets and fought to keep the trading floor open.

After an employee and a trader tested positive for COVID-19, NYSE’s parent company made what is being called a “precautionary change.” While the exchange can certainly operate without traders in-person, the NYSE's floor is part of its quintessential branding.

Still, the markets will stay open and traders say they will continue to work as they adjust to yet another "new normal."