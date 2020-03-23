Global  

Wales' First Minister reinforces Prime Minister's message

First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford has issued his own plea to the nation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown of the UK.

He asks Welsh people to stay at home, work from home if possible and to go out once a day only.

