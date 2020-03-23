'We Need To Get Away From Each Other': Toronto ER Doctor On Covid-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:48s - Published 'We Need To Get Away From Each Other': Toronto ER Doctor On Covid-19 Doctor Gurjit Bajwa, a Toronto emergency room physician, is pleading with Canadians to stay at home and away from others. 0

