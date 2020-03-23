Global  

Coronavirus, Quarantines Pose New Challenges For Mental Illness Sufferers

Roughly 1 in 5 Americans suffer from mental illness and for 1 in 25, it is severe.

WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

