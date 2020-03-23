Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michigan saw a 2000% in unemployment claims

Michigan saw a 2000% in unemployment claims

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Michigan saw a 2000% in unemployment claims

Michigan saw a 2000% in unemployment claims

The Dow tanked almost 600 points Monday after Senate Democrats blocked a critical vote around a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eugene20021984

Eugene Crawford RT @jonathanoosting: UPDATE: Michigan says 108,710 unemployment claims were filed between last Monday and Friday, compared to a normal ave… 14 minutes ago

UPMichiganWorks

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! RT @MichWorksAssn: Michigan Works! Association CEO @LuannDunsford discusses navigating #COVID19 with @MIBizNetwork and shares guidance abou… 58 minutes ago

GratefulisMandy

Elizabeth Senhen 🆘 RT @SafetyPinDaily: Michigan's unemployment claims have surged 2100% in one week || Via: Newsweek https://t.co/sVzDzOq1ka 59 minutes ago

MichWorksAssn

Michigan Works! Michigan Works! Association CEO @LuannDunsford discusses navigating #COVID19 with @MIBizNetwork and shares guidance… https://t.co/i1RHnQYt10 1 hour ago

LeePetricevic

Janet Lee Petricevic RT @MLive: Michigan system for filing unemployment claims is overwhelmed, but keep trying, state officials say https://t.co/Pt8CrIsU4z 2 hours ago

CorpMagazine

Corp! Magazine The @MichiganLEO is urging workers who lose their jobs due to the #coronavirus to file for unemployment insurance o… https://t.co/8p7y8GhByY 2 hours ago

MiVanBurenTwp

Van Buren Charter Township Michigan system for filing unemployment claims is overwhelmed, but keep trying, state says https://t.co/UIuQ6yGFXN 2 hours ago

edsredboat

Red🚢 boat RT @MCmuckraker: A total of 108,710 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Michigan last week compared to a normal average of around 5… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.