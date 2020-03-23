Donald Glover Officially Releases New Album The 12-track album, '3.15.20,' was released on streaming services on Sunday at 3 a.m.

EST.

The album appears under the names Donald Glover and his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

The album was originally available to stream last week on a dedicated website, DonaldGloverPresents.com, but it was removed after just 12 hours.

The album was previously only available on one long continuous play via the website.

Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Kadhja Bonet all appear as guests on the new album.

Only two songs have titles, while the rest are named after their point in the sequence of the continuous play.

The album does not have any official cover art, and it is still unclear whether this is the final Childish Gambino album.