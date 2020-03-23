Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Glover Officially Releases New Album

Donald Glover Officially Releases New Album

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Donald Glover Officially Releases New Album

Donald Glover Officially Releases New Album

Donald Glover Officially Releases New Album The 12-track album, '3.15.20,' was released on streaming services on Sunday at 3 a.m.

EST.

The album appears under the names Donald Glover and his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

The album was originally available to stream last week on a dedicated website, DonaldGloverPresents.com, but it was removed after just 12 hours.

The album was previously only available on one long continuous play via the website.

Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Kadhja Bonet all appear as guests on the new album.

Only two songs have titles, while the rest are named after their point in the sequence of the continuous play.

The album does not have any official cover art, and it is still unclear whether this is the final Childish Gambino album.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WiLD941

WiLD 94.1 Donald Glover Officially Releases New Childish Gambino Album ‘3.15.20’: https://t.co/2Edbaw5qBR 1 hour ago

Quinter99_6

Camilo Quintero RT @dancingastro: After only putting it on his site last week, @donaldglover just officially dropped the fourth Childish Gambino album, '3.… 2 hours ago

dancingastro

Dancing Astronaut After only putting it on his site last week, @donaldglover just officially dropped the fourth Childish Gambino albu… https://t.co/l5epNMFWd4 2 hours ago

Kiss951WNKS

Kiss 95.1 New music https://t.co/e6HewETqqf 2 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Donald Glover officially releases new album - Donald Glover has officially released his new album '3.15.20'. The 3… https://t.co/Mcg4Ki7rM1 3 hours ago

Foxy991

Foxy 99 Donald Glover Officially Releases New Childish Gambino Album ‘3.15.20’ https://t.co/Ej4nSr0gcL 6 hours ago

1077JAMZ

Old School 1077 JAMZ Donald Glover Officially Releases New Childish Gambino Album ‘3.15.20’ https://t.co/LY1OriRj3D 6 hours ago

V1019fm

V 101.9 FM WBAV Donald Glover Officially Releases New Childish Gambino Album ‘3.15.20’ https://t.co/ABYuS6aM3L 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.