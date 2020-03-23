Uber CEO Asks Trump To Include Independent Workers In Stimulus Package

Gig workers like those working for Uber are risking themselves by driving people around.

According to Gizmodo, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote a letter to President Donald Trump.

He asked Trump to consider projections for independent workers in any economic stimulus they may pass.

Classifying drivers as independent contractors allows Uber to not provide their workers with health insurance.

Khosrowshahi said: “Drivers and delivery people are on the front lines of keeping our communities running.