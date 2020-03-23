5 Video Conferencing Tools To Make Staying At Home Bearable

Polly Barnfield OBE RT @MaybeTech: Which tools should you use to work remotely? We are fans of @zoom_us for video conferencing, training, presentations and to… 11 hours ago

Maybe* Which tools should you use to work remotely? We are fans of @zoom_us for video conferencing, training, presentation… https://t.co/OUq45aHUv7 12 hours ago

MaryBlair Elementary RT @JRead921: Quick tip for all the amazing teachers working to make videos and using video conferencing tools: Set up your computer so tha… 16 hours ago

Julie Read Quick tip for all the amazing teachers working to make videos and using video conferencing tools: Set up your compu… https://t.co/8oOqphAOwq 3 days ago

Jen Waltz @ Improving Teams combine the features of Skype (chat and conferencing), SharePoint and OneDrive (file sharing and collaboratio… https://t.co/3V0tRNs4eU 3 days ago

Kristy Hirschberg, Ph.D. RT @CanvasLMS: COVID-19 has impacted all of us in some way. Some of our Canvas partners have built tools specifically geared to support dis… 3 days ago

Tewkesbury #WDYT? Which tools should you use to work remotely? We are fans of @zoom_us for video conferencing, training, presentation… https://t.co/GcfxIssKGN 3 days ago