Governor Hogan closes all non-essential businesses during Coronavirus

Governor Hogan closes all non-essential businesses during Coronavirus

Governor Hogan closes all non-essential businesses during Coronavirus

Governor Larry Hogan on Monday ordered all non essential businesses, organizations, establishments, and corporations to close effective at 5 p.m.

