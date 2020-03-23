State Mandate

The executive orders from tupelo mayor jason shelton is drawing criticism from a local attorney.

Over the weekend, mayor shelton issued an order, limiting crowds at public gatherings.

That action was taken after an auction at the tupelo furniture market.

The auction was shut down by city officials and later that day, executive orders were issued closing all non essential businesses, and imposing a "shelter in place" order for tupelo residents.

Attorney jim waide says the city violated the constitution by forcing businesses to shut down, and could be liable for damages .

But city attorney ben logan says the actions were necessary to protect the public and stop the spread of the coronavirus.