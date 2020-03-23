Delaware Declares Public Health Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:37s - Published There are currently 68 cases in the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware Declares Public Health Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THESENUMBERS ON OUR WEBSITE AT CBSPHILLY.COM.STATE OF THE DELAWAREDECLARED A PUBLIC HEALTHYMERGECY AS IT ADDED FOUR NEWCOVID-19 CASES IN THE STATE.FORTY-FOUR IN NEW CASTLECOUNTY.EIGHTEEN IN SUSSEX COUNTY ANDSIX IN KENT COUNTY, THE TOTALTHERE 68.TO STOP THE SPREAD OF THECOVID-19 GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEYONCE NOD A STAY AT HOME OTHER.THAT GOES INTO EFFECT AT8:00 A.M.DELAWARE RESIDENT CAN LEAVETHEIR HOMES TO GET GROCERY,SEE A DOCTOR OR ENGAGE INOTHER ACTIVITIES ESSENTIAL TOTHEIR HEALTH.IN DELAWARE, YOU CAN GOOUTSIDE TO EXERCISE BUT





