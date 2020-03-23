Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delaware Declares Public Health Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware Declares Public Health Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Delaware Declares Public Health Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic
There are currently 68 cases in the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Delaware Declares Public Health Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic

YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THESENUMBERS ON OUR WEBSITE AT CBSPHILLY.COM.STATE OF THE DELAWAREDECLARED A PUBLIC HEALTHYMERGECY AS IT ADDED FOUR NEWCOVID-19 CASES IN THE STATE.FORTY-FOUR IN NEW CASTLECOUNTY.EIGHTEEN IN SUSSEX COUNTY ANDSIX IN KENT COUNTY, THE TOTALTHERE 68.TO STOP THE SPREAD OF THECOVID-19 GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEYONCE NOD A STAY AT HOME OTHER.THAT GOES INTO EFFECT AT8:00 A.M.DELAWARE RESIDENT CAN LEAVETHEIR HOMES TO GET GROCERY,SEE A DOCTOR OR ENGAGE INOTHER ACTIVITIES ESSENTIAL TOTHEIR HEALTH.IN DELAWARE, YOU CAN GOOUTSIDE TO EXERCISE BUT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DHIN_HIE

DHIN "Delawareans should follow basic hygiene practices and stay home unless it’s essential to go out for work, or for t… https://t.co/n7KYsn7uXI 29 minutes ago

MereNewman

Meredith Newman Any U.S. health care provider can now practice in Delaware throughout the coronavirus outbreak, per the state's new… https://t.co/yAVPu0fT9T 31 minutes ago

Agenparl

Agenparl #Governor Carney Declares Public #Health Emergency (PHE) - https://t.co/RFKdKDjuM4 #Coronavirus #Covid19… https://t.co/OZABsHYrSm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.