Pulaski County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Pulaski County School District will suspend the preparation and delivery of meals and Chromebrook check-out after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Have been out of the classroom since march 16th.

The district says all buildings are undergoing a deep cleaning.

The pulaski county school district says one of its employees tested positive for covid-19.

The school district made the announcement on its facebook page.

According to the post ... the staff member was involved in the distributing chromebooks.

But the employee did not touch the devices... after the chromebooks




