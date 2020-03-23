Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Perdue Farms employees walk out after no wage increase amid COVID-19

Perdue Farms employees walk out after no wage increase amid COVID-19

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Perdue Farms employees walk out after no wage increase amid COVID-19

Perdue Farms employees walk out after no wage increase amid COVID-19

Employees of Perdue Farms walked off of the production line in Perry due to a wage dispute.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Perdue Farms employees walk out after no wage increase amid COVID-19

Case in pulaski county.

The map does not include those cases at this time.

Numbers are updated again at seven-pm.

Some employees at the perdue farms plant in perry walked out of the plant today.

Employees went facebook live saying they're upset that management is asking them to work more, without a wage increase during the covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from perdue says employees




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JatrissaWooten

Jatrissa Wooten 41NBC Perdue Farms employees walk out after no wage increase amid COVID-19 https://t.co/7L8yzH9n4E via @41nbc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.