Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10

Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10

Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10

Monroe County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Monday, March 23 declaring a local state of emergency due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10

Sanitized.

Pulaski county schools says ... it will suspend the preparation and delivery of meals and chromebrooks for now.

Monroe county commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring a local state of emergency this afternoon.

It will remain in place through april 10th.

The declaration allows county leaders to establish a curfew if needed.

It also establishes voluntary daily shelter in place hours between 9 p.m.

And 6 a.m.

... that take effect wednesday night.

And it prohibits




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JatrissaWooten

Jatrissa Wooten 41NBC Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10 https://t.co/hf4Z5HqQMi via @41nbc 1 hour ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Monroe County under state of emergency through April 10 https://t.co/BO7sdJACwG 2 hours ago

theheraldtimes

The Herald-Times We have updated this story to add more details. The county health department said this will be the first case count… https://t.co/JH0S5RagLb 3 days ago

the_razzlesnake

turd ferguson should my job (in a hair salon for CHILDREN) be closed? For context: I work in Rochester. New York is under a stat… https://t.co/QrmueiPyxJ 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.