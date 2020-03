Answering your questions: symptoms, testing, contagiousness and more now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:29s - Published Answering your questions: symptoms, testing, contagiousness and more "People shouldn't panic. This is not the plague," said Dr. Sanjay Sethi. Dr. Sethi is a professor and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine at University at Buffalo. He is on the front lines of treating the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Answering your questions: symptoms, testing, contagiousness and more WE KNOW YOU HAVE ALOT OF QUESTIONSABOUT THECORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.AND THAT IS WHY 7EYEWITNESS NEWS ISDEDICATING AREPORTER EVERY DAYTO SPECIFICALLYGETTING ANSWERS TOYOUR QUESTIONS. ..TONIGHT -- OUR OLIVIAPROIA SPEAKS WITH ADOCTOR ON THEFRONT LINES OF THIWAR AGAINST COVID-19.THIS IS ANUNPRECEDENTEDTIME. WE HAVEQUESTIONS. WE NEEDANSWERS. THAT'SWHY 7 EYEWINTESSNEWS HAS TURNED TOTHE EXPERTS.SOT 00:05DR: PEOPLE SHOULDN'TPANIC. THIS IS NOT THEPLAGUE.DR. SANJAY SETHI IS APROFESSOR ANDCHIEF OF PULMONARYAND CRITICALMEDICINE AT THEJACOBS SCHOOL OFMEDICINE.HE IS ON THE FRONTLINES OF TREATINGTHE CORONAVIRUS.SOT 00:14DR: IF YOU HAVE A BITOF A FEVER AND ACOLD, I WOULD NOTRUSH OUT AND TRY TOFIND OUT IF I HAVECOVID. A. WE DON'THAVE THE TESTS. B. IFYOU'RE YOUNG, IFYOU'RE OTHERWISEHEALTHY, IF YOU'REDOING OKAY WITH IT.IT'S BETTER TO STAYHOME AND RIDE IT OUTAT THIS TIME.SOT 00:03DR: COMPLETEQUARANTINEYOURSELF AND GIVEYOURSELF 14 DAYS.SO, IF YOU DON'T HAVEUNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS, WHENDO YOU MAKE THEDECISION THAT YOUNEED TO BE TESTEDFOR COVID 19?SOT 00:11DR.: IF YOU GET SHORTOF BREATH, THAT'SDEFINITELY A SIGNTHAT YOUR LUNGS AREGETTING ENWALLEDAND THAT'S ONE. OR IFYOU DEVELOP ANYCHEST COMFORT ORPAIN.HERE'S GLIMPSE TOTHE FRONT LINES -THIS IS WHAT MEDICALPROFESSIONALS AREWEARING WHENTREATING COVID 19PATIENTS.SOT 00:10DR: THAT'S WHY YOU'REFULLY GOWNED WITHGLOVES. THE IDEA ISTHAT YOU SHOULD NOTBE CARRYING IT OUTNOT JUST TO INFECTYOURSELF BUT ALSOTO SPREAD IT BEYONDTHAT.THIS QUESTIONCOMES FROM AMY INANGOLA. IS A PERSONWHO HAS COVID 19CONTAGIOUS BEFORETHEY EVEN HAVESYMPTOMS? IF THEYARE CONTAGIOUSBEFORE SHOWINGSYMPTOMS, HOW ISCOVID 19 SPREAD TOANOTHER PERSON?SOT 00:07DR: THERE IS APOSSIBILITY, IN THOSEFOUR OR FIIVE DAYSBEFORE THEYDEVELOP SYMPTOMS,THEY COULD HAVEBEEN INFECTIOUS.SOT 00:09DR: IF YOU'RE NOTHAVING SYMPTOMS,YOU'RE CARRYING IT INYOUR NOSE ANDCARRYING IT IN YOURTHROAT. THE MERE ACTOF BREATHINGGENERATES SOMEAEROSOLS.DR. SETHI SAYS THAT'SWHY IT'S IMPORTANTTO QUARANTINEAFTER POSSIBLYCOMING INTOCONTACT WITHSOMEONE WHO HASCONTRACTED THECORONAVIRUS. THAT'SALSO WHY IT'SIMPORTANT NOT TOTOUCH YOUR FACE.THIS QUESTION ISFROM TANA INORCHARD PARK. DOHAVING AN UP TO DATEPNEUMONIA VACCINEHELP IN THE CASE OFCOVID 19? THE SIMPLEANSWER IS YES.SOT 00:02DR: THE VIRUS ITSELFCAN CAUSEPNEUMONIA.SOT 00:09DR: THE SECOND THINGTHAT CAN HAPPEN ISYOU CAN DEVELOP ASECONDARYBACTERIALPNEUMONIA. AND THECHANCES OF GETTINGTHAT WOULD BEREDUCED.AND DOES SMOKINGHAVE AN AFFECT ONYOUR BODY'S ABILITYTO FIGHT THE VIRUS?SOT 00:03DR: IF YOU ARESMOKING AND VAPING,YOU ARE INCREASINGTHE RISK.SOT 00:02DR: THERE'S MORECHANCES OF YOUDEVELOPING TROUBLE.OUTRO: 7EYEWITNESS NEWSWILL CONTINUE TOTRY TO ANSWER YOURCOVID-19 QUESTIONS,SO KEEP SENDINGTHEM IN. FOR NOW, INBUFFALO, OLIVIAPROIA, 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS.AS COVID-19 RAPIDL





You Might Like

Tweets about this Olivia Proia .@WKBW is committed to trying to answer your questions about COVID 19. Today we spoke with a medical expert, who is… https://t.co/7BxyfQJYus 14 minutes ago Nemoide @peterjohndario I am sorry for your loss and my deepest consolation to you and your family, I am in a vulnerable gr… https://t.co/tCsiuCdNsv 7 hours ago Nicole Turnbull Now hiring: - Full time, live-in Nanny. - Must have been isolated for 14 days minimum, no symptoms - Willing to hom… https://t.co/OwpOTznIbo 20 hours ago Anika Reed RT @USATODAY: Can testing show if someone has had coronavirus and then recovered? Can someone get the coronavirus more than once? We're an… 1 day ago USA TODAY Can testing show if someone has had coronavirus and then recovered? Can someone get the coronavirus more than once?… https://t.co/yRrkJfM6PT 1 day ago nahid mollah @SanjayGuptaCNN I recovering from Corona and quarantined in my basement. My wife and kid got the symptoms 4 days la… https://t.co/1NVkIy509T 1 day ago BANANA You asked, we’re answering: Your top coronavirus questions https://t.co/a86NH4mXAe what's the difference between a… https://t.co/2tiiRUR6G6 3 days ago Sean E #AskAbbott Why aren't you answering the big questions that effect real texans? Medicare/Medicaid/ Funerals/ Hair Sa… https://t.co/CncMZToIH7 4 days ago