kids and parents stay at home

We're going into the second week now that kids are home from school.

Through one mother's story...abc 36's alexus larson shows us the challenge many of us are having...keeping up with work and making sure kids are learning.

Nat sound "ok, here.

Let's read this book."

On an average day...susan scott used to go to work.

Now, she's working from home...with a new coworker...her son...alex.

-"wow yelled the girl with dark blonde hair."

She's trying to balance it all in a new way...work, play, school...pause for reveal and therapy.

Alex is autistic so not only is he lacking a structured school schedule..but he's also missing out on some therapies.

To keep alex from losing progress...his mom is trying some therapy from home.

"so alex has some sensitivities with food so we've been using this opportunity to sit at the dining room table and try different foods."

Her days are fluid.

When alex seems bored..

Mom gets him started on school work.

Filling out worksheets.or using apps for his reading and math curriculum.

When it's time for him to take a break and play.

She does her own work.

"my son's been great because he's been able to keep himself preoccupied for the most part."

Scott says she is trying to get on a schedule..

.but this is a learning experience for everyone.

She's connecting through other parents through her non-profit my autism tribe to get tips on how to make isolation a success.

"we have to give each other grace through all of this."

Scott says she expects to keep doing this for several weeks and as it continues... she hopes to find a new sense of normalcy.

Reporting in lexington, alexus larson, abc 36 news.

