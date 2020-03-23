Global  

CVS to Hire 50,000 Workers and Give Bonuses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CVS to Hire 50,000 Workers and Give Bonuses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CVS to Hire 50,000 Workers and Give Bonuses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CVS to Hire 50,000 Workers and Give Bonuses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak CVS Health plans to hire for full-time, part-time and temporary jobs, including home delivery drivers and customer service representatives.

Furloughed workers from hotel chains such as Hilton and Marriott will be among those hired, according to CVS.

The company will give bonuses of up to $500 to pharmacists, store employees and managers.

CVS CEO Larry Merlo, via statement The company also announced it will provide 24 hours of paid sick leave to part-time employees during the pandemic.

