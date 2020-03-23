Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a "Stay home, stay safe" executive order on Monday morning. 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:29s - Published Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a "Stay home, stay safe" executive order on Monday morning. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a "Stay home, stay safe" executive order on Monday morning, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and lasting at least three weeks. 0

