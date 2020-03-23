FDA-Approved Coronavirus Rapid Test Produces 45-Minute Results According to The Verge, it comes from California-based biotechnology company Cepheid.

It is the first type of fast-producing coronavirus test approved by the agency.

Cepheid chief medical officer David Persing says only hospitals should have access to it.

He explains to Stat News that the test is not for those who are "worried well" about the pandemic.

The Verge adds that Cepheid is planning to send them out this week.

The health exam uses samples from patients to determine coronavirus, similar to ones issued in hospitals.

Some facilities around the U.S. have the equipment needed to run it.

Cepheid's new product is welcome, as COVID-19 test results in the U.S. are still taking days to produce.