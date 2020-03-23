Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FDA-Approved Coronavirus Rapid Test Produces 45-Minute Results

FDA-Approved Coronavirus Rapid Test Produces 45-Minute Results

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
FDA-Approved Coronavirus Rapid Test Produces 45-Minute Results

FDA-Approved Coronavirus Rapid Test Produces 45-Minute Results

FDA-Approved Coronavirus Rapid Test Produces 45-Minute Results According to The Verge, it comes from California-based biotechnology company Cepheid.

It is the first type of fast-producing coronavirus test approved by the agency.

Cepheid chief medical officer David Persing says only hospitals should have access to it.

He explains to Stat News that the test is not for those who are "worried well" about the pandemic.

The Verge adds that Cepheid is planning to send them out this week.

The health exam uses samples from patients to determine coronavirus, similar to ones issued in hospitals.

Some facilities around the U.S. have the equipment needed to run it.

Cepheid's new product is welcome, as COVID-19 test results in the U.S. are still taking days to produce.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.