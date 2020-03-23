Vigo County School Corporation has a plan in place to teach students while schools are closed

Global  

The Vigo County School Corporation has begun figuring out a plan to continue teaching students - despite not being in the classroom.

News 10 has learned new information about how the vigo county school corporation plans to deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

Officials say education will not be stopping in the vigo county school district.

District leaders have been working hard to make sure they are ready for the days and weeks to come.

They started working on a remote learning plan... after governor eric holcomb announced schools would stay closed until may first.

The remote learning plan will start april 6th and run through may first.

Superintendent rob haworth says it's important for kids to continue getting an education even if it's online.

But he also knows this whole thing is new and mistakes may happen.

"this is new to our district as it is new to our students as it is new to our parents and so we're going to make some mistakes we'll learn from those mistakes make those adjustments and contiue to provide ongoing education."

