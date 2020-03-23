'It Did Not Work': Pompeo Unable To End Afghan Political Feud

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday tried to rescue a U.S.-led effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Pompeo met with Taliban officials at a Qatari military base after visiting Kabul.

According to Reuters, Pompeo attempted to end a feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe.

U.S. officials said Pompeo held talks for about 75 minutes with Taliban officials at the Qatari section of al Udeid Air Base.