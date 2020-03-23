Global  

Walmart temporarily increasing pay during COVID-19 pandemic

Walmart temporarily increasing pay during COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart is temporarily raising its pay in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Customers.- - walmart is temporarily raising- its pay in response to the- coronavirus pandemic.

- walmart will begin paying new - hires in its fulfillment- centers two dollars more an hou- through memorial day.

- that means minimum pay will - increase to between 15 and- 19-dollars an hour.

- fulfillment center employees, - and hires that they - refer, will also be able to eac- get a 250-dollar bonus after th- new employee has been on the jo- for 90 days.- walmart is one of several - retailers ramping up their- hiring to staff store counters- and fulfill online orders.- the company is expected to hire- up to 150-thousand- people.

-




