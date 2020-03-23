Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own

Local first responders are changing the way they respond to calls due to covid-19.

Firefighters in olney,illinois are taking precautions to protect themselves.

When a call is made...fewer people respond to the first call.

Those first responders will then assess the situation and decide if more manpower is needed.

Firefighters responding to calls will also take precautions by using masks if nessesary.

The department's building is also closed to everyone..

Except for firefighters themselves.

"we are not even allowing our famalies to come up and visit us.

Just two fold, it's to help keep our guys isolated from each other so if anybody is sick we're not going to spread it amongst ourselves and also our famalies."

Richland county dispatch is also performing some health screening to help limit the amount of