Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own

Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own
The department will close it's building to outside visitors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own

Local first responders are changing the way they respond to calls due to covid-19.

Firefighters in olney,illinois are taking precautions to protect themselves.

When a call is made...fewer people respond to the first call.

Those first responders will then assess the situation and decide if more manpower is needed.

Firefighters responding to calls will also take precautions by using masks if nessesary.

The department's building is also closed to everyone..

Except for firefighters themselves.

"we are not even allowing our famalies to come up and visit us.

Just two fold, it's to help keep our guys isolated from each other so if anybody is sick we're not going to spread it amongst ourselves and also our famalies."

Richland county dispatch is also performing some health screening to help limit the amount of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.