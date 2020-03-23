Is my business 'essential' under Gov. DeWine's stay at home order?

Becci Bihn RT @AgcNw: Under the Stay-at-Home Order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on March 22, Construction is classified as an essential busines… 4 hours ago

Sen. Sandra Williams Check the list to see if your workplace is an essential business. Is my business 'essential' under DeWine's… https://t.co/e3Tc9LPsXI 5 hours ago

Sara Holding RT @OhioAgriBiz: Ohio Gov DeWine today announced that Ohio will be under a "Stay at Home" order. Agriculture has been deemed an essential b… 8 hours ago

AGC of NW Ohio Under the Stay-at-Home Order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on March 22, Construction is classified as an esse… https://t.co/GR1ueeaaKW 9 hours ago

Jane @GovMikeDeWine Thank you Gov DeWine for issuing this order!! I am sure you are under pressure from business interes… https://t.co/XaDoCuTDgO 11 hours ago

Little Miami HS RT @LM_GPSuper: From Joshua's Place: Collection and distribution of food for disadvantaged families is considered "essential business" unde… 20 hours ago

Richland Area News, Weather, and Traffic RT @MansfieldNJ: Ohio will be under a "stay-at-home" order effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday. https://t.co/… 1 day ago