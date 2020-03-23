Global  

2020 Olympics could be postponed

2020 Olympics could be postponed
Our Rod Burks talks about the possibility of the 2020 Olympics being postponed.
Tweets about this

gmcrotty

Gerard Crotty #SocialDistancing RT @uk_domain_names: With news breaking that the Olympics are going to be postponed, it seems more absurd than ever that Brexit's literally… 1 minute ago

karimaDivine

karimaExquisite. RT @TheFrontzClub: @usatodaysports @cbrennansports we are 4 months away from the olympics starting and we dont know if this will even be a… 3 minutes ago

kragfearghal

kragfearghal RT @jilevin: Several Countries Could Folllow Canada and Pull out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Unless Games Are Postponed https://t.co/LFtHQjCyY7 13 minutes ago

asiaonecom

AsiaOne Abe admits Tokyo 2020 could be postponed as countries pull out of Olympics https://t.co/elHrsLko2V https://t.co/ucY6dmD75w 13 minutes ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat "We must think of the athletes' safety as top priority." EARLIER: The #Tokyo2020 Olympics could be postponed over… https://t.co/1xhYK4oE6E 22 minutes ago

Mdeady720

Michael Deady RT @amyohconnor: I hope the Olympics *are* postponed until 2021 because I’ve taken up table tennis to keep busy during isolation and reckon… 23 minutes ago

stickers66

Matt Lorenzi Okay, plan B - Olympics are postponed, but could we still go ahead but instead use cute furry animals? I mean at le… https://t.co/pGScYvM9Gj 26 minutes ago

reorganise_

𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 RT @SportsMax_Carib: 2020 could have been the year that Elaine Thompson returned to the peak of her powers, only to see the Olympics being… 33 minutes ago

