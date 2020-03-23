'Science at Home' program connects families, keeps employees busy at Children's Museum

My hand on the screen just to say goodbye and he put his hand on mine and that just about got me."

Toney says this is hard on her and her family.

But she's looking to stay positive... do whatever it takes for the safety of the elderly... and help her parents get through this.

"it certainly isn't easy.

We're hoping and praying that this gets taken care of because their 75th anniversary is next month.

If they allow us to peak in the windows, that's what we'll do.

Whatever it is for the safety of our parents, that's what we're going to do."

She misses her parents very much and will continue to make every effort to keep in touch.

The "terre haute children's museum" may be shut down... but the learning is still up and running.

You're looking at the museum's "science at home" segment.

It brings stem-based lessons to you and your family... online.

The videos feature activites catered to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Organizers say it's bringing families together during hectic times.

"social distancing does not mean social isolation.

With all the tools that we have available, there's no better time than now to connect with people."

Videos are posted every day on the museum's facebook page.

This week is dedicated to agriculture.

You can follow along