Local hair salon donates 100 boxes of gloves for medical workers ahead of forced closure

"non-essential business closures"..

Have a local impact.

That includes: hair salons.

"news 10" caught-up with the owner "of the cache lauren salon" in terre haute.

"she says"..

They've cancelled "all appointments" starting last friday.

"right now"..

"the salon" plans to resume appointments the week "of april 7th".

While this is "not" something the stylists wanted to do..

"they say"..

They knew "i was for the best".

////// ///// "we see the on a weekly basis, and so it is hard for us not to see everyone.

We do build that relationship, and they know they're dependent on us, as well as we're dependent on them.

Cancelling is just not something that we look forward to doing, but right now, it's just for the best of our health."

////// stylists "at the cache lauren salon" are also helping "local health care workers".

They dropped-off "100"-boxes of gloves today to donate