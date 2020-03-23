PG&E pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Camp Fire

Pg&e is planning to plead guilty to dozens of counts related to the camp fire.

Reporter jafet serrato explains the plea and how people are reacting to the news today..

### (standup:) for some people here they say the outcome was a long time coming.

The plea will cost pg&e 4 million dollars.

The utility admitted its equipment started the camp fire and will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaugher.

One man i spoke to says this is just the start for people to finally recover on the ridge.

"i'm kind of glad that they finally owned up to their mistakes.

Makes a lot of us happy.

I come from another fire where they started it.

Hearing that they did that was the step in the right direction for them" the fire destroyed towns like paradise, magalia and concow.

(standup:) butte county leaders say the official death toll of the camp fire is 85.

Its not clear why pg&e plead guilty to just 84.

In paradise jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

The utility has had a difficult time overcoming a bankruptcy case - the deadline is june 30th.

The fire destroyed at least 11- thousand homes.### butte