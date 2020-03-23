Allergy or COVID-19?

Allergy season coinciding with the covid-19 illness could confuse some patients.
News 12's taylor bishop spoke with a local allergy clinic and has our update.
Check ups before you check in are becoming the new normal as covid-19 worsens and allergy season peaks.
Secondly, allergy symptoms may go away with medication, but covid-19 symptoms may stay in a viral infection.
If you are confused or concerned, doctor crone say it's best to call your doctor and make sure to self- quarantine yourself.
In chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now the chattanooga department of transportation has converted