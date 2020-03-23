Allergy or COVID-19? 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published Allergy or COVID-19? Do you have COVID-19 symptoms or just your usual allergies? We ask an allergy expert how you can tell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Allergy or COVID-19? Allergy season coinciding with the covid-19 illness could confuse some patients. News 12's taylor bishop spoke with a local allergy clinic and has our update. Check ups before you check in are becoming the new normal as covid-19 worsens and allergy season peaks. Secondly, allergy symptoms may go away with medication, but covid-19 symptoms may stay in a viral infection. If you are confused or concerned, doctor crone say it's best to call your doctor and make sure to self- quarantine yourself. In chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now the chattanooga department of transportation has converted





You Might Like

Tweets about this ⚜️Dat Y'at⚜️ RT @mnolan49: @ddale8 At Friday's White House press briefing, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious D… 58 seconds ago Frawgz Just spent $70 on allergy medicine so I won’t cough in public. A case could be made that #Covid-19 was started by Big Allergy 12 minutes ago Cat @arbuzzy Holy sh@t this is scary. No wait to tell difference from allergy symptoms. I guess no sneezing with COVID? 25 minutes ago Markus White @Jgoss73 @SurreyChiefExec @ProStarSports By contrast, COVID-19 is currently estimated to kill at least 10 people pe… https://t.co/9ih5okuHEn 26 minutes ago Ms. N. Reign @ABCWorldNews @DavidMuir Has anyone said or asked about any connection between receiving or not receiving the flu s… https://t.co/BZr6dHjSy5 32 minutes ago Ms. N. Reign @DavidMuir Good evening David. Has anyone said or asked about any connection between receiving or not receiving the… https://t.co/Y9FJFxoIyM 35 minutes ago