Balancing playing and learning

STAY HOME FROM SCHOOLANOTHER TWO WEEKS, ONETEACHER SAYS THE EXTENDEDVACATION IS A GOOD TIME TOGET IN SOME EXTRA LEARNING.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S CHRISDIMARIA SHOWS US THE UNIQUEOPPORTUNITY BEING OUT OF THECLASSROOM PROVIDES FORPARENTS.BONNY REIBERT / MCCLUREELEMENTARY SCHOOL SPECIALED TEACHER: "YOU'VE GOTTWO TO THREE WEEKS WITH YOURCHILD TO DO THOSE THINGSTHAT, 'MAN, I WISH I HADTIMETO DO', WELL GUESS WHAT?

YOUHAVE TIME TO DO THEM NOW."BONNY REIBERT WOULD NORMALLYBE SPENDING THIS WEEK ATMCCLUREELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

INSTEAD,SHE'S AT HOME WITH HER BOYS- HER HUSBAND, AND HERTHREE- YEAR-OLD SON.BONNY REIBERT / MCCLUREELEMENTARY SCHOOL SPECIALED TEACHER: "WITH ATHREE-YEAR-OLD EVERYTHING ISPLAY, SO MY HOUSE IS ADISASTER.

HE'S DIGGING INTHE DIRT, MOWING THE YARD,JUST BEING A LITTLE BOY." ATTULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, THEREWON'T BE ANY FORMALINSTRUCTION FOR THE NEXT 2WEEKS.

FOR REIBERT, THETRANSITION FROM A ONE-WEEKBREAK TO THREE WEEKS ATHOME..

WASN'T EASY.BONNY REIBERT / MCCLUREELEMENTARY SCHOOL SPECIALED TEACHER: "THE FIRST DAYIT WAS A NIGHTMARE, BECAUSEWE WERE STEALING 30 MINUTEBATHROOM BREAKS JUST TO HAVESOME PEACE TO OURSELVES." SOSHE SAYS THE FIRST STEP FORPARENTS CAN BE WORKING OUT ASCHEDULE, ESPECIALLY THOSEWITH YOUNGER CHILDREN.BONNY REIBERT / MCCLUREELEMENTARY SCHOOL SPECIALED TEACHER: "I GET THEMORNING AND THE EVENING, ANDHE GETS THE MIDDLE OF THEDAY.

AND THEN WE TAG TEAMBETWEEN 3:00 AND 6:00."REIBERT SAYS THE WEEKPROVIDES A SPECIALOPPORTUNITY FOR AT-HOMELEARNING.THAT INCLUDES OPTIONALLEARNING MATERIALS LIKET-P-S HAS ONLINE AND ATTHEIR GIVE-AND GRABS.DR. DEBORAH GIST / TPSSUPERINTENDENT: "WE DO KNOWTHAT MANY FAMILIES AREANXIOUSAND WANTING ENRICHMENTMATERIALS, MATERIALS TO KEEPSTUDENTS ENGAGEDAND LEARNING, EVEN WHILETHERE ISN'T FORMALINSTRUCTION GOING ON."IT ALSO INCLUDES REAL-LIFESKILLS YOU MIGHT WANT YOURSTUDENT TO LEARNOUTSIDE SCHOOL.BONNY REIBERT / MCCLUREELEMENTARY SCHOOL SPECIALED TEACHER: "ALL THEMEMES FLOATING AROUNDFACEBOOK LIKE 'AP CHORES'AND 'HONORS ROLL DISHES'AND THINGS LIKE THAT, THOSEARE FUNNY BU