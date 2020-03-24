Global  

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Fogo de Chão in Kansas City donates meals to essential workers

A restaurant on the Country Club Plaza is doing its part to support those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse is donating meals to hospital workers, first responders and community outreach groups over the next 12 days.

