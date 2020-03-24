Some Not Pleased That Construction Is Considered 'Essential' During Stay-At-Home now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 04:43s - Published Some Not Pleased That Construction Is Considered 'Essential' During Stay-At-Home There are some gray areas as to what is considered 'essential' and what is not during the coronavirus stay-at-home order. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports. 0

