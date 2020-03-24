Global  

Gov. Evers Orders Wis. To Shelter At Home

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Wisconsin's governor is ordering the majority of the state's 5.8 million residents to close up shop and stay home, reports Bill Hudson (2:23).

WCCO 4 News At 6– March 23, 2020

