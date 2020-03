Drive Up Coronavirus Testing

COMING WITHIN THE NEXT WEEK.BUT A LAB IN TULSA IS AHEADOF THE GAME... ENTERINGTHEIR SECOND WEEK OFDRIVE-THRU TESTING.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S VINCENTHILL SHOWS US THE PROCESS -AND WHAT TO EXPECT.

VINCENT?KAREN...ITS SIMILAR TO CARHOP RESTAURANT.

YOU PULL INAND SOMEONE COMES RIGHT TOYOUR CAR TO SERVICE YOU.WHILE THE STATE WORKS TO PUTUP MOBILE TESTING SITES INTULSA, PONCA CITY, OKLAHOMACITY AND MCALSTER.

ACCESSSOLUTIONS MEDICAL GROUP HASBEEN PROVIDING DRIVE UPTESTING FOR TWO WEEKS.

YOUMUST CALL AND DESCRIBE YOURSYMPTOMS. THEN ANAPPOINTMENT IS MADE .PATIENTS STAY IN THEIR CARWHILE A HEALTHCAREPROFESSIONAL PERFORMS A FLUTEST.

JENNIFER MANGUM SAYSTHE CLINIC HAS SEEN POSITIVEFLU TEST...RULING OUTCORONAVIRUS.

IF THE FLU TESTIS NEGATIVE...THE PATIENTDOES ANOTHER CALL FROM THEIRCAR."During that time theprovider will decide bytheir symptoms, theirfever.

If they have fever,if they've been aroundsomeone one.

What their riskis of doing the test then.IF YOU MEET THE CRITERIA TOBE TESTED FOR CO-VID19...ITS DONE ON THE SPOT ANDSENT TO THE TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT.

THEN..."We are giving every patientas they pull in the wholehandout that's on the CDCwebsite about selfquarantine and taking careof their self." MANGUM SAYSIT IS TAKING ABOUT AWEEK FOR RESULTS TO COMEBACK.

MOST INSURANCE ISACCEPTED... BUT FOR THOSEWITHOUT INSURANCE..MORAGE NFERRELL SAYS THERE AREOPTIONS."The cost for a self paypatient is $150.

Thatincludes the flu and strepand the consultation withthe administrator, theprovider.

The actualcoronavirus test is free butyou have to qualify forthat." MANGUM STRESSESPEOPLE SHOULD NOT WALK INTOTHE CLINIC TO REDUCE ANYPOSSIBLE SPREAD.

SHE ALSOSAYS.

LIKE HEALTH FACILITYACROSS THECOUNTRY THEY ARE DANGEROUSLYLOW ON TEST KITS ANDPROTECTIVE GEAR.

THAT WHYTESTING ONLY THOSE WHO NEEDIT IS CRITICAL.THE DRIVE UP TESTING ISAVAILABLE FROM 2 UNTIL 5 PMRAIN OR SHINE.

THEY TELL METHEY ARE LOOKING FORDONATIONS OF PROTECTIVE GEARSO THEY CAN CONTINUE TOPROVIDE THIS SERVICE.

