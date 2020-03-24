LA Officials Issue Stronger 'Safer-at-Home' Orders as Beaches, Parks Drew Large Crowds Over the Weekend now < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:56s - Published LA Officials Issue Stronger 'Safer-at-Home' Orders as Beaches, Parks Drew Large Crowds Over the Weekend After a "safer-at-home" order appeared to go unheeded on Southern California's coast over the weekend, county officials on Monday shut down the parking lots of local beaches to discourage large crowds from coming. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LA Officials Issue Stronger 'Safer-at-Home' Orders as Beaches, Parks Drew Large Crowds Over the Weekend COULD.





You Might Like

Tweets about this