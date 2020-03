Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fetus found in dumpster in Oildale now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:56s - Published Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fetus found in dumpster in Oildale According to the KCSO, at 8:30 a.m. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Dalea Street and Meadow Grove Court in Oildale. Officials told 23ABC that a person rummaging through the dumpster discovered the fetus and made the call to 911. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fetus found in dumpster in Oildale IN FOR CLEARING SKEIS ANDWARMING TEMPERATURES BY THEWEEKEND. YOU CAN EXPECT THERETURN OF THE 70S BY SUNDAY.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICENEEDS YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A CRIMEAFTER FETUS WAS FOUND DEAD INTHE TRASH. 23ABC'S ALEX BELLIS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WHEREDEPUTIES BEGAN THEIRINVESTIGATION EARLIER THISMORNING.LL: YES, I'M AT THE 700 BLOCK OFMEADOW GROVE COURT HERE INOILDALE AND I SPOKE TO SOMENEIGHBORS IN THE COMMUNITY WHOTOLD ME THAT RIGHT HERE IN THISDRIVEWAY THERE WAS ALARGE POLICE PRESENCE EARLIERTHIS MORNING. NOWTHE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEDID CONFIRM THAT A HUMAN FETUSWAS FOUND IN A DUMPSTER,POSSIBLY LIKE THE ONE THAT'SRIGHTBEHIND ME.PKG :SOT: "WHEN OUR DEPUTIES ARRIVEDON SCENE, THEY DIDFIND THAT IT WAS INDEED A FETUS.SO, OUR HOMICIDE DETECTIVESWERE CALLED OUT." - ANGELAMONROE, KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE, PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICERIT WAS ON MONDAY MORNING AROUND830 KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A CALL OFA POSSIBLE HUMANFETUS LOCATED INSIDE OF ADUMPSTER.OFFICIAL TELLING 23 ABC THAT APERSON RUMMAGINGTHROUGH THE DUMPSTER DISCOVEREDTHE FETUS AND MADETHE CALL TO 911.ONCE DEPUTIES ARRIVED AT THE 700BLOCK OF MEADOW GROVECOURT IN OILDALE THEY LOCATED AHUMAN FETUS ON THE PROPERTY .SOT: "WE KNOW THAT THE FETUS HADBEEN PUT INTO A DUMPSTERSEVERAL DAYS AGO" -ANGELAMONROE, KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE, PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICERAT THIS TIME SHERIFF DETECTIVESARE INVESTIGATIONTHE DISPOSED OF THE FETUS ANDARE ASKING FOR THE COMMUNITY'SASSISTANCE.SOT: "IN ORDER TO DETERMINE WHATHAPPENED WE WOULD REALLYLIKE THE PUBLIC'S HELP SO IFANYBODY DOES KNOW PLEASECALL US AND AGAIN YOU REALLY CANREMAIN ANONYMOUS IFYOU CALL THE SECRET WITNESSLINE." -ANGELA MONROE, KERNCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, PUBLICINFORMATION OFFICERNOW WE WANT TO REMIND THE PUBLICTHAT UNDER THE'CALIFORNIA SAFELY SURRENDEREDBABY LAW' PARENTS CAN SURRENDERTHEIR CHILD AT ANY FIRE STATIONOR EMERGENCY ROOM STAFF IN KERNCOUNTY WITHIN 72 HOURS OF THEBABY'S BIRTH.THE BABY CANNOT BE INJURED ANDMUST BE SURRENDERED TO A STAFFMEMBER.FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION ONSAFELY SURRENDERING A CHILDCONTACT THE KERN COUNTYDEPARTMENT OFHUMAN RESOURCES OR HEAD TO THEIRWEBSITE.TAG: THIS IS AN ONGOINGINVESTIGATION AND CURRENTLYTHERE ARE NO MORE DETAILSAVAILABLE AT THIS TIME BUT OFCOURSE WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATEDWITH THE VERY LATEST.REPORTING IN OILDALE I'M ALEXBELL FOR 23ABC NEWS CONNECTINGYOU.IN OTHER NEWS -- TODAY MARKS TWOYEARS SINCE THE





